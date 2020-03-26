Society Two more victims of coronavirus in Serbia Two more patients died in Serbia during the night, who were suffering from coronavirus, Covid19.rs reported today Source: B92 Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 10:00 Tweet Share

One patient was K.S. (80), hospitalized at the KCS Infectious and Tropical Diseases Clinic and has been on the respirator for the past few days, and doctors had done their best during his treatment.



He was otherwise suffering from cardiomyopathy, had hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes mellitus.



The second victim is a female P.B. (62), who was hospitalized at the Nis Clinical Center and underwent respiratory care and was under the constant care of medical teams, who did their best to save her.



It was reported, however, that there was a lethal outcome, and the deceased had chronically treated arterial hypertension and diabetes, as well as rheumatoid arthritis.



In Serbia, six people have died of the coronavirus.