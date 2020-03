Society "The city is ready to isolate 10 central municipalities" VIDEO Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic said the city is ready to put 10 central municipalities in isolation and only await expert opinion Source: B92, prva Wednesday, March 25, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/TANJA DROBNJAK/ bk

"They are evaluating the moment of what and when the next move should be made, when is the optimal moment," Radojicic told TV Prva.



He also reminded that, along with our experts, there are Chinese doctors, who have experience and advice on how to act.