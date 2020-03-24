Society "Viruses can't reproduce in the snow, but they survive longer in cold weather" VIDEO Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said at a media conference that the virus lingers in the snow longer than in warm weather, but that the virus is primarily in humans Source: B92 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 | 16:58 Tweet Share

Experts said at the conference on the coronavirus epidemic that the reproduction of coronaviruses requires a human organism, but that the viruses survive longer in the cold compared to warm weather.



This is their answer to a reporter's question about the transmission of coronavirus during the occurrence of snowfall and the formation of a snow cover on the territory of Serbia.