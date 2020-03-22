34 new coronavirus cases confirmed - total of 222 infected
Until 6 pm, 34 new cases of coronavirus infection registered in Serbia, increasing the total number to 222 infectedSource: B92
From the last report to 6 pm on March 22, 2020, samples of 61 individuals were tested, 34 of which were positive and 27 negative for the new corona virus.
Of the 34 confirmed cases since the last report, 21 have been hospitalized, without complications, with a stable general condition, while 13 have a lighter clinical picture and are at home.
By 6 pm on March 22, 2020, a total of 761 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria for defining the case.