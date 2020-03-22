Society 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed - total of 222 infected Until 6 pm, 34 new cases of coronavirus infection registered in Serbia, increasing the total number to 222 infected Source: B92 Sunday, March 22, 2020 | 20:37 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

From the last report to 6 pm on March 22, 2020, samples of 61 individuals were tested, 34 of which were positive and 27 negative for the new corona virus.



Of the 34 confirmed cases since the last report, 21 have been hospitalized, without complications, with a stable general condition, while 13 have a lighter clinical picture and are at home.



By 6 pm on March 22, 2020, a total of 761 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria for defining the case.