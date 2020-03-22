Society 0

34 new coronavirus cases confirmed - total of 222 infected

Until 6 pm, 34 new cases of coronavirus infection registered in Serbia, increasing the total number to 222 infected

Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi
From the last report to 6 pm on March 22, 2020, samples of 61 individuals were tested, 34 of which were positive and 27 negative for the new corona virus.

Of the 34 confirmed cases since the last report, 21 have been hospitalized, without complications, with a stable general condition, while 13 have a lighter clinical picture and are at home.

By 6 pm on March 22, 2020, a total of 761 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria for defining the case.

Second coronavirus death in Serbia

Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar has announced that another coronavirus patient has died in Serbia.

Society Sunday, March 22, 2020 11:25 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Emanuele Cremaschi/ stringer

Brnabic announced even tougher measures

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic confirmed that reinforced measures announced from Sunday will take effect tomorrow at 8 pm

Society Friday, March 20, 2020 20:30 Comments: 1
FOTO: TANJUG/TANJA VALIC/ bs
