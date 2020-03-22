Society Second coronavirus death in Serbia Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar has announced that another coronavirus patient has died in Serbia. Source: B92, prva Sunday, March 22, 2020 | 11:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Emanuele Cremaschi/ stringer

It was a 92 year old woman, the minister told TV Prva.



"She was on a respirator for a couple of days, had complications due to coronavirus, but still had associated illnesses. We fought for her life for days", Minister Loncar said.



The deceased woman was admitted to the Infectious Disease Clinic in Belgrade.



Currently, 188 people contracted coronavirus, while 91 of them are hospitalized. 14 are on the respirator.