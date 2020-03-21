There are 14 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia, a total of 149 infected in Serbia
From the last report until 8 a.m. on March 21, 2020, samples of 38 individuals were tested, 14 of which were positive and 24 negative for the new coronavirus.
Of the 14 confirmed cases since the last report, 9 have been hospitalized, but without complications, in good general condition, while 5 have a lighter clinical picture and are at home.
By 8 a.m. on March 21, 2020, a total of 624 individuals who met the case definition criteria were tested at the Torlak Institute's national reference laboratory.
Serbia yesterday faced with the first death related to coronavirus disease.