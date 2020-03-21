Society There are 14 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia, a total of 149 infected in Serbia Up to 8.00 am in the Republic of Serbia, 14 new cases of coronavirus were registered, increasing the total number of infected to 149 Source: B92 Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 09:22 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/motortion

From the last report until 8 a.m. on March 21, 2020, samples of 38 individuals were tested, 14 of which were positive and 24 negative for the new coronavirus.



Of the 14 confirmed cases since the last report, 9 have been hospitalized, but without complications, in good general condition, while 5 have a lighter clinical picture and are at home.



By 8 a.m. on March 21, 2020, a total of 624 individuals who met the case definition criteria were tested at the Torlak Institute's national reference laboratory.



Serbia yesterday faced with the first death related to coronavirus disease.