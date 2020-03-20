Society Brnabic announced even tougher measures Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic confirmed that reinforced measures announced from Sunday will take effect tomorrow at 8 pm Source: B92 Friday, March 20, 2020 | 20:30 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/TANJA VALIC/ bs

"Gathering of a group of more than 5 people is strictly forbidden, so this is what we will try to prevent the spread of this virus faster", Ana Brnabic said.



She appeared with the latest information live on the show "Eye" on RTS.



Earlier tonight, at a press conference Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the first death was confirmed in Serbia, with the patient (59) from Kikinda being the first coronavirus victim in our country.



"I have to say that we unfortunately lost first human life in the fight against coronavirus. A few hours ago, a 59-year-old man from Kikinda died in Vojvodina CC in Novi Sad," Brnabic said.



She stated that the Government of Serbia would do whatever was necessary in fighting coronavirus, including tightening the measures.



"If the Government is to be more restrictive - it will be, I do not threaten but promise," she said.