Society The government adopted new measures, even more stringent The Government of Serbia has today made the latest decisions regarding the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus Source: Tanjug Friday, March 20, 2020 | 16:30

The decision to suspend intercity bus transport was adopted. Also, international and domestic passenger rail transport is being suspended, as well as international and domestic passenger waterway transport, the government's Office for Media Co-operation has announced.



All carriers that have commenced transport by noon today will be allowed to complete the journey and return the carrier to their headquarters. No further departures will be possible.



The government also allowed the postponement of tax payments saying the aim was to raise taxpayers’ liquidity. The postponement covers personal, company, farmer and entrepreneur taxes.



A third decree said that there are no time limits to file suit and appeals or launch proceedings during the state of emergency as of March 15.



Two national contact centers will be established, one for all COVID-19 virus information, while the other will be for volunteers. All citizens will soon be notified of the contact center telephone number.



"All the measures adopted in the previous period are aimed solely at preserving your life and health, but the Government cannot win this fight on its own, we need cooperation of all citizens and their greatest discipline," the government session said.



It reiterates its appeal to all citizens to adhere strictly to all measures taken by the government so that we can win this battle together.