Society Kon: The epidemic will last another six weeks in this regime Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says that we have completed the second week of the coronavirus epidemic, and that the third week is one of the key ones. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 20, 2020 | 09:45

He said the goal is to stretch an epidemic that he believes will last another six weeks in a regime like this.



Kon said we ended the second week with 103 cases, with no fatalities.



"It is not so bad, in general, it would be ideal if it continued like this. If we knew that on the 12th day the number of patients started to increase, there were 15, then 17, to end up with 14 patients on the third day. Although it was expected that it will go up constantly, it has not happened. An accelerated increase in the number of infected is expected, but this acceleration has not happened", Kon said.



He emphasized that the third week was one of the key ones, mainly because of the measures that were introduced to curb the spread of the virus. If they turn out to be good, the epidemic will be reduced.



As he said, the epidemic is dragging on and we need to know if the measures produce results.



"If they give results, then we just have to keep them going. It's undoubtedly going to take another six weeks in a mode like this", Kon emphasized.



He confirmed that there was no need to wear a protective mask outside, but that they were effective only indoors.



He also announced an increase in the number of tests, but they will continue to be organized only for people who already have symptoms of any kind of lung disease.