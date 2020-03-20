Society Serbia closed its borders, intercity traffic stops at noon As of today, all border crossings are closed starting at 8 am, meaning that the crossings will be closed for entry of passengers in road, rail and river traffic Source: B92 Friday, March 20, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/FILIP SINGER

Apart from transport trucks, no one will be able to enter the territory of Serbia.



Since the introduction of the state of emergency, 71.180 of our citizens have entered Serbia, with the largest number coming from Germany, Italy, France and Austria, about 95 percent, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.



In addition to the border closure measures, the president also cites the complete abolition of intercity passenger traffic at noon today, but leaves the possibility of car road traffic.



Vucic said at a news conference that the last departures of buses and trains, to any place, must be by 12 o'clock today.



He also said that curfew will not only be from 8 pm to 5 am, but more will be discussed over the weekend.