Society New 15 cases of coronavirus in Serbia - 118 in total Up to 8.00 am in the Republic of Serbia, 15 new cases of coronavirus were registered, increasing the total number of infected to 118 people. Source: B92 Friday, March 20, 2020 | 09:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

From the last report until 8 p.m., March 20, 2020, samples of 39 individuals were tested, 15 of which were positive and 24 negative for the new corona virus.



Of the fifteen confirmed cases since the last report, five have been hospitalized, but without complications, in good general condition, while ten have less severe clinical picture and are at home.



By 8 am on March 20, 2020, a total of 545 individuals who met the case definition criteria were tested at the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute.