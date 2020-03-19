Serbia gets new respirators PHOTO
New Swedish-made respirators from Cairo have arrived in Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic saidSource: B92
"My job is to fight for the lives of our people and the future of Serbia! We will fight and we will win! New respirators, of Swedish production, that we have brought from Cairo have arrived at the Clinical Center of Serbia!"
Two days ago, the Clinical Center of Serbia received five new respirators, while China also announced sending aid to Serbia, which will include respirators.