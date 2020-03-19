Society Thousands of potentially infected come to Serbia: "25.000 people in self-isolation" Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that people did not respect the recommendations not to come to Serbia and that 70.000 people head towards the country. Source: B92, prva Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 09:50 Tweet Share Printskrin/ TV Prva

He explained to TV Prva that a large number of vehicles were at the border yesterday, but that no one entered Serbia during the traffic ban, which was pronounced from 08.00 pm to 05.00 am.



"All appeals did not bear fruit. Over 70.000 people tried to enter Serbia and thus violated health security. From 20h to 05h, vehicles could not enter the territory of the Republic of Serbia, when the ban ended, one part of the people returned, and one has entered our territory”, the minister said.



"About 25.000 people have some measure of self-isolation, which we closely monitor", Stefanovic said.



He explained that for everyone to come there was a decision on self-isolation, but also quarantine. "All of them are subject to self-isolation or quarantine measures. Quarantines are being established today for those people who come from the hotspot, especially if they have no place to stay, even though they have our citizenship. All who came are currently in self-isolation," Stefanovic said.



There are also those who violate the measures, and the minister says members of the Minister of Interior are responding.



"We have written criminal charges, even for one of the athletes. These people will be held accountable in our courts. Some have been brought to police stations and some have been given extended self-isolation measures," Stefanovic says.



The minister added that the vast majority of citizens last night complied with the government's prohibition of movement.