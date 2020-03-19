Society In Serbia, eight new cases of coronavirus - a total of 97 There are eight more cases of coronavirus infection in Serbia, and the total number of those infected has risen to 97, the report says at 8 p.m. Source: B92 Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 09:06 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Emanuele Cremaschi / Stringer

According to a report published on covid19.rs, 46 people were tested.



Three people with a lighter clinical picture were found in home isolation, while five people were kept on hospital treatment, without complications, with a stable general condition. By 8 a.m. March 19, 2020, a total of 486 individuals who met the case definition criteria were tested at the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute.