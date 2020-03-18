Society Kon: If we endure for six weeks, we'll win Epidemiologist Predrag Kon believes the coronavirus epidemic will last for six weeks. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 08:46 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

He emphasized that if we remain in isolation during this period, we will prevent the further spread of the infection and the sudden increase of the diseased, and therefore, we will win.



He stressed the importance of reducing contacts and preventing the transmission of virus.



Kon pointed out that isolation was essential to maintaining the health system, because the huge number of deaths in some countries was caused due to the illness of medical workers, which made the health system unable to survive.



"The most vulnerable are those we now keep in isolation, those are people over 65 years old, because they are practically the ones who can end tragically. Now the battle to preserve the lives of the eldest and the epidemic itself cannot end. It can only be stretched out, and the curve on the chart will flatten", Kon said.



He added that the good news was that warm weather could have an effect on reducing the potential spread of the coronavirus and its survival.