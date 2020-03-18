Society 0

New 11 cases of coronavirus in Serbia, a total of 83 patients

In Serbia, by the end of 8.00 hours, 11 new cases of coronavirus were registered, increasing the total number to 83 infected persons

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi
Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

From the last report to 8 a.m., March 18, 2020, samples were tested of 47 individuals, 11 of which were positive and 36 negative for the new coronavirus.

At home, there are four people with a lighter clinical picture, while seven people are kept in hospital, without complications, with a stable general condition.

By 8 a.m. March 18, 2020, a total of 421 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Government measures intensified VIDEO

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announces sharper measures in the context of a state of emergency - penalties for violating self-isolation, closing counters, etc ...

Society Monday, March 16, 2020 16:20 Comments: 6
FOTO TANJUG/ TANJA DROBNJAK/ bs
page 1 of 11 go to page