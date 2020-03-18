New 11 cases of coronavirus in Serbia, a total of 83 patients
In Serbia, by the end of 8.00 hours, 11 new cases of coronavirus were registered, increasing the total number to 83 infected personsSource: B92
From the last report to 8 a.m., March 18, 2020, samples were tested of 47 individuals, 11 of which were positive and 36 negative for the new coronavirus.
At home, there are four people with a lighter clinical picture, while seven people are kept in hospital, without complications, with a stable general condition.
By 8 a.m. March 18, 2020, a total of 421 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.