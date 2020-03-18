Society New 11 cases of coronavirus in Serbia, a total of 83 patients In Serbia, by the end of 8.00 hours, 11 new cases of coronavirus were registered, increasing the total number to 83 infected persons Source: B92 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 08:22 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

From the last report to 8 a.m., March 18, 2020, samples were tested of 47 individuals, 11 of which were positive and 36 negative for the new coronavirus.



At home, there are four people with a lighter clinical picture, while seven people are kept in hospital, without complications, with a stable general condition.



By 8 a.m. March 18, 2020, a total of 421 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.