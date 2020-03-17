Society No one aged 65 is allowed to go outside, no one on the street from 8 pm to 5 am VIDEO President Vucic said that Serbia faces incredible challenges like other countries in Europe Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 23:05 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije

He added that this is in line with the fact that we have failed to provide full discipline to reduce the vulnerability of our population.



"As of tomorrow morning from 10 am, it is absolutely forbidden to go out in the urban areas to anyone over 65 and in rural areas over 70," he said.



As he said, the biggest hotspots are Belgrade, Kikinda and Nis, and to a lesser extent Cacak.



"We will organize local governments wherever possible, we will try to reach all homes through young people aged 25 to 26," he said.



He explained that those who work the third shift can go to the street.



Vucic said shops and supermarkets will be open Sunday morning from 4 to 7 under special rules, where everyone will get masks and space between them.



"By doing so, we guarantee that no one can stay hungry and without the necessities of life. From 8 pm to 5 am tomorrow, no one is allowed to move," he said.



The president asked citizens to understand the introduction of these rigorous measures.



"The Serbian army will take over all border crossings and migrant centers and hospitals, and they must be armed because they have to protect doctors," Vucic explained. He explained that parents who have no way of working and babysitting in the same time will have a special privilege.



"Mothers of children up to the age of 12 will have full pay and can stay with their children," he said.



As for the restraining order, he said that the cafes would work, but that the measure was prescribed so that the distance between the guests should be sufficient.



1.763 people who should be in isolation were not found at home.



He said that the National Bank of Serbia put a moratorium on interest rates for paying bills in February, March and even April.



Vucic said that "we do not eat anything else, only bread, we will have enough."



"We have a million tons of wheat at the moment, the total reserves in commodity reserves are huge. We have more than enough when it comes to food supplies", Vucic said.



He reminded that salaries for health care workers will be increased by 10 percent from April 1.

"Nobody will get fired in the public sector and wages will not be decreased at all," he said.



He added that transport would be terminated in a day or two, and that workers would have organized transport to their respective working places.



He thanked China for its assistance and said he had spoken with representatives of that country.



"We had some great conversations tonight, I want to say that my address from two nights ago has received a lot of attention. Many Chinese companies have called to help us. "They send their experts to us," the President said.



According to him, Chinese experts are arriving on Thursday, and he will wait for them at the airport.



Vucic thanked everyone who participated in the preparation of the lessons via television and invited the children to learn.



"We will get enough masks, I can't tell where the surgical masks come from. They are manufactured in our country, we have three factories, we will have four. Some we will buy, some we'll get, but we will provide over 30 million masks", Vucic said.



The President warned that everything depends on medical professionals and that Serbia has 6,000 beds in hospitals for coronavirus infected patients.



"Tomorrow we are taking over one part of the respirators in Leipzig, and the other part in Cairo, to provide additional quantities. I do not want to explain how. I expect the largest new amount of clinical respirators on Saturday," Vucic said.



He said there would be no restriction on the use of social networks, except for criminal offenses, which is otherwise prohibited by law.



In Serbia, by 6 pm, seven more new cases of coronavirus have been registered, so that a total of 72 people are infected.