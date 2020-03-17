Society Message from China: We will stand firmly with Serbia "Serbia is China's close friends", Chinese Foreign Ministry said after the declaration of a state of emergency in Serbia over the spread of coronavirus Source: B92 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 14:49 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Rulettka, 115804260

The Global Times posted on Twitter a message from a spokesman for the Chinese minister, saying that China would stand firm with Serbia and send all necessary assistance.



"Serbia is China's close friend. We will stand firmly with Serbia in the battle against #COVID19 and provide them with masks, protective outfits, ventilators and other medical supplies, and send our medial expert groups there" wrote Chinese Foreign Minister Geng Shuang.