Society 0

Message from China: We will stand firmly with Serbia

"Serbia is China's close friends", Chinese Foreign Ministry said after the declaration of a state of emergency in Serbia over the spread of coronavirus

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Rulettka, 115804260
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Rulettka, 115804260

The Global Times posted on Twitter a message from a spokesman for the Chinese minister, saying that China would stand firm with Serbia and send all necessary assistance.

"Serbia is China's close friend. We will stand firmly with Serbia in the battle against and provide them with masks, protective outfits, ventilators and other medical supplies, and send our medial expert groups there" wrote Chinese Foreign Minister Geng Shuang.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Schedule of classes for elementary students

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Development has announced a schedule for distance education classes starting today on RTS 3 and RTS Planet

Society Tuesday, March 17, 2020 08:40 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ archideaphoto
page 1 of 11 go to page