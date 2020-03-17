Society Schedule of classes for elementary students The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Development has announced a schedule for distance education classes starting today on RTS 3 and RTS Planet Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 08:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ archideaphoto

This is teaching schedule for first to eighth grade students.



Classes will be broadcast six days a week, classes will last half an hour, and students from first through seventh grade will have two lessons each day, while eighth-grade students will have three classes per day.



On the website rasporednastave.gov.rs, it is announced that the classes for first grade students will be broadcast from 8.05 to 9 hours, and according to the schedule, the first graders will have one hour of Serbian language and math on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and on Thursday math and the World around us.



Second grade students will have classes from 9.10 am to 10.15 am and their class schedule is the same as for first grade students.



For the third grade, classes will be held from 10.20 to 11.25, and students will have one hour of Serbian language and mathematics on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and on Thursday mathematics and nature and society.



Fourth grade students will follow classes from 11.30 am to 12.35 pm and their schedule is the same as for third grade students.



For fifth grade students, the class will be from 12.40 to 13.45 and they will have one Serbian language and math class on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Fifth graders will have a math and geography class on Thursday, Serbian language and biology on Friday, and math and history on Saturday.



Classes for sixth grade students are scheduled from 1:50 pm to 2:55 pm and they will have one Serbian language and maths class on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, while maths and physics will be held on Thursday and Serbian language and biology on Friday.



Seventh-grade students will attend classes from 3 pm to 4 pm and they will have Serbian language and math classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, maths and chemistry on Thursday, Serbian language and physics on Friday, and maths and biology on Saturday.



The eighth grade classes will be broadcast from 4.10 pm to 5.50 pm and they will have maths, Serbian language and physics on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Serbian language, maths and history.



Eighth graders will have maths, Serbian language and biology on Thursday, Serbian language, maths and geography on Friday, and maths, Serbian language and chemistry on Saturday.



Distance learning in primary and secondary schools is being introduced since regular classes have been suspended after the declaration of a state of emergency in Serbia.