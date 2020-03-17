Society Eight new cases of coronavirus, a total of 65 According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, eight new COVID 19 cases have been reported in Serbia Source: B92 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 08:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: GettyImages/ Cremaschi Stringer

Thus, the number of patients from 6 pm on March 16 to 8 pm on March 17 increased from 57 to 65.



Samples of 19 individuals were tested, 8 of which were positive and 11 negative for the new coronavirus.



Three people with a less severe clinical picture were found in home isolation, while five people were kept in hospital without any complications, in a stable general condition.



By 8 a.m. on March 17, 2020, a total of 335 individuals who met the case definition criteria were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute for the novel coronavirus.