Vucic urged the citizens: Respect state's recommendations, we have to win this battle

President Vucic has once again, through Instagram, urged all citizens, especially the elderly, to follow the state's recommendations regarding the coronavirus

Source: Tanjug
Foto: avucic/instagram
Foto: avucic/instagram

"I ask the citizens to follow the instructions and recommendations of the state, especially our seniors to stay in their homes," Vucic said on his "avucic" account on Instagram.

"We have to win, and we can do that only if we are united", Serbian President said.

