Seven new cases, 55 in total Seven new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, according to the official website of the Serbian Ministry of Health Monday, March 16, 2020 | 08:53

Thus, by March 8, 2020, the number of cases registered had risen to 55.



From last report to 8 p.m., on March 16, 2020, 18 samples were tested, 7 of which were positive and 11 negative for the new coronavirus.



Three people are in home isolation with a lighter clinical picture, while four people are kept in hospital without any complications, with stable general condition.



By 8 am on March 16, 2020, a total of 301 people were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.



Just to recall, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared a state of emergency last night on the territory of Serbia.