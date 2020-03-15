Society Kon on TV B92: The virus does not weaken by passing through human bodies Epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a guest on TV B92's show "Review", mentions what are the coronavirus problems due to which we should address relevant institutions Source: Tanjug Sunday, March 15, 2020 | 17:17 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV B92

"If, on these first days, we had an average of five, six patients a day, and if we did not 'jump' to double or triple numbers in one day in the second week, we came to the desired result in the first two weeks", Predrag Kon said for a show "Review" on TV B92.



He stressed that it is important that the situation is still closely monitored because it sometimes happens that, even when the disease is slowed down, it becomes more widespread.



Kon stated that it was clear that the coronavirus was circulating in Serbia, but that it is not so widespread, which was contributed by measures of self-isolation, surveillance, and use of disinfectants.



That all, he says, gives a pretty good result in slowing down the transmission of the virus.



He stated that as the presence of the virus is higher, in a few weeks a serious jump of the infected can be expected, because if it happens in Europe, it could be the case in our country.



Kon said it was certain that the ban on the work of educational institutions will be introduced, and that if the measure was implemented immediately, it would take longer, until the number of patients started to decline. He stressed that initially everyone tested was negative for the virus and that the situation was different now.

He stated that tests for the coronavirus are performed on the basis of criteria, that is, those who qualify for suspected infection.



"It is important that we continue to monitor flu-like illnesses on a daily basis and that any severe respiratory infection, regardless of travel and contacts, will be tested," he said.



He said it was important to first consider whether there was any suspicious contact with the infected, and that without testing, anyone who was in contact would also be treated as someone who had the virus.



"Someone who has traveled will also be especially monitored, and testing is necessary if you have a fever, if you cough, if you will feel unwell", Kon said. He also said that one should not go to the health center, because in that case health care institutions could become places of possible infection.



He also points out that it is important to adopt a measure from next week, i.e. to provide some kind of "call centers" in the health centers, so that the chosen doctor can be reached by telephone on a daily basis in case of need.



He states that epidemiologists are also expected to develop a treatment protocol for all clinical cases in order to treat them uniquely, and as regards primary care, there are no differences in treatment modalities for similar groups compared to other infections.



He says viruses do not respond to warmer weather and that transmission can be expected to decrease with warmer days, but that exceptions can always occur.



Kon pointed out that our people who work and live abroad should postpone their arrival for the Easter holidays in April, as this could spread the disease.



Dr. Kon advised proper nutrition, the use of vitamins, sufficient sleep, reducing the nicotine use...