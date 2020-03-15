Society 0

Without new cases of coronavirus from last night, there were no samples to test

No new case of coronavirus has been reported in Serbia, leaving the total number of infected at 46

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Christopher Furlong
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Christopher Furlong

From last report until 8 p.m., on March 15, 2020, there were no samples to test, according to covid19.rs website.

By 8 a.m. on March 15, 2020, a total of 268 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition, it is added in the statement.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Ministry: 31 infected

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, published this morning at 8.00 o'clock, 31 people have contracted coronavirus in Serbia so far.

Society Friday, March 13, 2020 09:09 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Aaron Favila/Ilustracija
page 1 of 10 go to page