Without new cases of coronavirus from last night, there were no samples to test No new case of coronavirus has been reported in Serbia, leaving the total number of infected at 46 Source: B92 Sunday, March 15, 2020 | 10:30

From last report until 8 p.m., on March 15, 2020, there were no samples to test, according to covid19.rs website.



By 8 a.m. on March 15, 2020, a total of 268 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition, it is added in the statement.