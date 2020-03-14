Society Six new cases, a total of 41 people infected with coronavirus in Serbia According to the latest data from the Serbian Ministry of Health, six new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in our country Source: B92 Saturday, March 14, 2020 | 10:34 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

"From the last report until 6 pm, on March 13, 2020, samples of 17 people were tested, 6 of which were positive and 11 negative for the new corona virus."



Thus, the number of cases registered by 8 am on March 14, 2020, increased to 41.



By 8 a.m. on March 14, 2020, a total of 256 individuals were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.



Four were housed in isolation with a less severe clinical picture, while two were kept in hospital without any complications, in a stable general condition.