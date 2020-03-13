Society New government measure introduced: Visits to nursing homes strictly forbidden Ministry ordered all institutions for accommodation in the social protection system, which include nursing homes and gerontology centers, to strictly ban visits Source: Tanjug Friday, March 13, 2020 | 11:33 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/Lighthunter

"Senior citizens, according to the profession, fall into the category of the most vulnerable group when it comes to coronavirus infection. The ban on visits is a preventative measure to protect them, and therefore I ask the population, families and friends of our beneficiaries to have understanding of the whole situation", minister of labor Zoran Djordjevic said.



This statement was submitted to the media.



Minister stressed that until yesterday the recommendation was not to visit institutions within the social protection system, but that this is strictly forbidden from today.



"The notice of the ban on visits must be prominently displayed in the institutions, but we will also inform the public through the Ministry's website. We urge all people to have understanding, we will protect our workers with such responsible behavior, and it is very important that they return to their families healthy, after work", Djordjevic said.



He also points out that hygiene must be at the highest level, and in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Minister Zlatibor Loncar, Djordjevic says that a sufficient number of masks, protective equipment and disinfectants have been provided.



"The instruction on how to behave has been received by everyone, they just need to adhere to it," Djordjevic emphasized. In order to protect the beneficiaries and prevent the Ministry's instructions, they should: prohibit visits to the accommodation premises until the establishment of a favorable epidemiological situation in the territory of Serbia; new occupants should be admitted solely after presenting medical records that they are not infected with the new virus.



Furthermore, instructions are also given that newly arrived users of the accommodation service will be quarantined for 14 days within the institution, and in case of possible symptoms of viral infection, employees and occupants of the accommodation must immediately inform the competent health institution and the Ministry of Labor.



Also, all employees of social care institutions are obliged to strictly comply with this and the Instruction No. 500-01-2 / 2020-09 of March 10, 2020, for which the directors of the institutions are responsible.