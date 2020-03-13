Society Brnabic - Sarcevic meeting held: We are testing a case of school closure Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says testing of home-based teaching systems is underway, if at one point the profession says schools should get closed Source: Tanjug Friday, March 13, 2020 | 10:01 Tweet Share FOTO Tanjug/Vlada Republike Srbije/SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/nr

She told TV Pink that she had a meeting with Education Minister Mladen Sarcevic and his team early this morning to discuss testing the distance learning system and remove any interference.



"Since 2017, we have been working on introducing digital teaching content, digital textbooks and classrooms to all schools in Serbia. We will start testing to see how the system works and to eliminate any potential interference," Brnabic said.



She stressed that it is important for the system to be prepared, if the profession says that schools should be closed, that teaching should continue through digital teaching.



"We will test it, we are ready, but first we listen to the profession," she said, noting that political decisions will not be made, but only the measures recommended by the profession.