Ministry: 31 infected

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, published this morning at 8.00 o'clock, 31 people have contracted coronavirus in Serbia so far.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Aaron Favila/Ilustracija
By 8 a.m. on March 13, 2020, a total of 214 people were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.

From last report to 8 p.m., on March 13, 2020, 29 samples were tested, 7 of which were positive and 22 negative for the novel coronavirus.

