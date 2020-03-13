Society Ministry: 31 infected According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, published this morning at 8.00 o'clock, 31 people have contracted coronavirus in Serbia so far. Source: B92 Friday, March 13, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Aaron Favila/Ilustracija

By 8 a.m. on March 13, 2020, a total of 214 people were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition.



From last report to 8 p.m., on March 13, 2020, 29 samples were tested, 7 of which were positive and 22 negative for the novel coronavirus.