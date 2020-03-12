Society The latest score in Serbia: 19 cases of coronavirus infection According to the latest data from the Serbian Ministry of Health, nineteen cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in our country Source: B92 Thursday, March 12, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ kornienkoalex

By 8 pm on March 11, 2020, a total of 18 confirmed COVID 19 cases were registered in the Republic of Serbia.



"By 8 am on March 12, 2020, a total of 160 persons were tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria of the case definition. From last report to 8 p.m., on March 12, 2020, 9 samples were tested, 1 was positive and 8 negative to the new coronavirus", the Ministry of Health website stated.