Head of WHO office in Belgrade: Serbia is doing what it takes The head of the WHO Office in Belgrade, Marijan Ivanusa, says that Serbia is taking all the necessary measures of precaution because of the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020

"Patients are being monitored, people who may be infected are being tested, other public health measures are being introduced," Ivanusa told Radio Television Serbia.



Asked if schools should be closed, he said it would be premature at this stage.



"But if the situation changes ... Schools in Slovenia have been closed for two weeks and two days, because the teachers have been infected. However, I do not think it is necessary at this period of time to close all schools in the country," Ivanusa said.



According to him, there is no reason to declare an epidemic in Serbia at this point of time.



He also said the WHO's declaring pandemic was the last warning that the situation should be taken seriously and that measures could be taken to prevent or slow the virus.