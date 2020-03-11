Society All indoor sports events in Serbia without audience Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, stated that all indoor sports rallies will be held without fans Source: B92 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 14:29 Tweet Share Pedja Milosavljevic / STARSPORT

The experts suggest the ban of all indoor rallies more than 100 people to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on the press conference, adding the Government will adopt the measure at its session after the news conference related to coronavirus outbreak.



The outdoor rallies, such as football matches, are allowed because experts believe there is no need to ban them, Vucic said.



This means that Partizan basketball players will play in front of the empty stands against Unics in the Euro Cup quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for March 17, at 8.30 pm.



Also, Red Star will play without fans against Zadar for the weekend in the ABA League, as well as next week against Armani.



In addition, the ABA League semifinals, in which Partizan and Red Star will play, will be held without fans in the "Aleksandar Nikolic" and "Stark" arenas, respectively.



By Wednesday morning, 12 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Serbia.