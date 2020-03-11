Society The new flamenco king: ''I played on the street, while others wanted to be Maradona'' Daniel Casares will open the 21st Guitar Art Festival tonight by performing with his sextet at Belgrade's Kombank Hall. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 08:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Rade Prelić

Spaniard Daniel Casares has been making his music for over 25 years and has eight albums behind him.



Casares fought for the throne of the new flamenco king through a unique sound in his interpretation, restoring classic but also undoubted traces of his role models, such as Paco de Lucia, Manolo Sanlucar, Tomatito and Gerardo Nunez.



The famous musician owes authenticity to the study and playing of classic music, jazz and fado music genre.



Daniel Casares returns to Belgrade after five years and a sold out concert.



At that time, Casares was awarded by domestic audience with an unprecedented standing ovation for the flamenco dance of his fingers on the strings of an Andalusian guitar.



At the opening of the 21st Guitar Art Festival, Belgrade audience will be able to premiere some of the tracks from his latest album "Magiterráneo".



The album, which is widely respected by the world critics, speaks of the passion for the Mediterranean, where it was raised and where he has always lived.



Casares met with reporters today at a press conference at the Guitar Art Festival.



"I thank everyone for being a part of this festival again because I consider it one of the most important in the world. Guitarists are coming to Belgrade to convey their emotion with their instruments and that will be our mission at tonight's concert, Casares said, encouraging audience to dance tonight at a concert at Kombank Hall.



He says that he wanted to become a guitar player in his childhood because he lived in Andalusia, a home of flamenco music.



"I started playing on the street very early, unlike my peers who dreamed of playing football like Maradona. Without singing and dancing, there is no flamenco. Paco de Lucia once said that a guitarist must know to dance better than a dancer and to sing better than a singer. The guitarist has to bring out the whole atmosphere at the concert and he takes the story on stage", Casares concluded.