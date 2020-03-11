Society Seven more infected with coronavirus in Serbia from last night to this morning Seven more cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia, increasing the number of infected to 12, the health ministry said this morning Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 08:20 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/ Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

From the last report, at 6 p.m. last night until 8 a.m. this morning, samples of 13 people were tested, seven of which came back positive and six negative for the novel coronavirus.



To date, at 8 o'clock in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, a total of 130 persons have been tested who met the case definition criteria.



Of the seven new cases, five were related to two women who were found to be positive yesterday after direct contact with a national of a foreign country recently visiting Serbia, who was found to be positive for COVID-19 upon returning to the country of her residence.



The remaining two cases were confirmed after their stay in and contacts with persons abroad, in Italy and Germany.



The Ministry appeals to the citizens and reminds them, on the basis of these examples, of the importance of personal responsibility in these situations, as this case confirmed that individuals haven't taken seriously the warnings and recommendations of the profession, that when they have symptoms they do not go indoors and among people.



This only increases the possibility of the virus spreading, because one person with symptoms has up to 50 contacts in such conditions, and not only endangers their health, but also the health of others.



It is therefore of utmost importance that the recommendations of the profession are followed, that their warnings about monitoring the symptoms and responsible behavior of each individual are understood seriously.



Moreover, at 11 o'clock the meeting of the Serbian state leadership with representatives of all services engaged in the fight against coronavirus in Serbia should commence.