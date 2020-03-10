Society These are urgent measures of the Government of Serbia due to the coronavirus Due to new cases of coronavirus, the Government of Serbia held an emergency meeting this morning, a series of measures were adopted to protect the population. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 11:33 Tweet Share

According to a press statement, foreign nationals coming from areas with intense coronavirus outbreak, namely from Italy, certain provinces of China, from South Korea, Iran and parts of Switzerland, will be temporarily banned from entering our country.



The recommendation for strict adherence to the ban on the travel of employees in the health and social care system in the Republic of Serbia to countries with intensive COVID-19 transmission as well as hotspots of the epidemic has been introduced, Serbian Government said.



This is part of additional measures to prevent the spread and control of the infectious disease COVID-19, which have been introduced according to the recommendations of our epidemiologists and in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.



This situation was readily met by our healthcare, taking all necessary measures to minimize the number of infected.



Thanks to the timely and responsible response of our health care system, the number of people suffering from coronavirus in Serbia is four, according to a government statement.



It further states that there is no reason for panic and concern as Serbia has reacted responsibly from the outset and tightened controls at border crossings, especially at airports.



The instructions of the World Health Organization and the recommendations of our epidemiologists who have been educated for such epidemiological situations for decades are respected, and some of them have had personal experience in dealing with similar situations.



Serbian government urges citizens to exclusively follow the advice of the professional staff.



Ministry of Health of the Republic of Serbia with the Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut", network of public health institutes and competent health institutions monitor the epidemiological situation caused by the new coronavirus in the Republic of Serbia and worldwide, and in accordance with the latest findings and recommendations of the World Health Organization, notifications for public and instructions for the treatment within health care institutions and other competent authorities and institutions will be issued.

Brnabic: The state is acting responsibly

Serbian government has adopted additional measures to combat coronavirus, which is a recommendation of the profession because the state behaves responsibly, listens to epidemiologists, and adopts and implements what they propose, in consultation with the World Health Organization, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said today.



Brnabic said the government has adopted a proposal to declare coronavirus a contagious disease and temporarily ban foreign nationals from most affected areas from entering Serbia.



"For everything else, we will continue to listen and consult on hourly bases with expert services, and in relation to the recommendations of WHO and all professional services, we will implement measures and citizens will be informed of all measures," Brnabic said.



When asked whether the postponement of some mass events would be seriously considered, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that the profession should be respected and that politicians should not make decisions based on what they think about something related to human health, but they should listen to epidemiologists and people in healthcare department.



"As the health care people say, we will respect it, as we have done so far. It is not necessary for politicians to compete in saying what's best, neither from the ruling nor the opposition parties, the profession has to say what's best," Stefanovic said.