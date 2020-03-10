Society Two more cases of coronavirus in Serbia As of yesterday, two more cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed, so that a total of four people in Serbia were infected with the virus Source: B92 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 08:45 Tweet Share

The news was also confirmed on the official website of the Ministry of Health, which twice a day publishes data on the number of coronavirus tested and the possible rise in the number of infected.



Yesterday, the second case of coronavirus disease in Serbia was confirmed and, according to the media, it is a Chinese citizen who lives and works in Belgrade.



To date, a total of 108 persons have been tested in the national reference laboratory of the Torlak Institute, which met the criteria for defining the case.



From 8pm to 8am last night, samples were tested on five people, two of whom were positive, and three negative for the new coronavirus.