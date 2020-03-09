Society Mayor: There is no coronavirus infection in Belgrade, no ban on public gatherings Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic says there are no cases of coronavirus in the capital, so there is no need to ban public gatherings Source: Tanjug Monday, March 9, 2020 | 13:08 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/TANJA DROBNJAK/ bk

"Experts and response teams of Belgrade's Public Health Emergency Operations Center have convey regular meetings on these issues. The latest information is that we do not have anyone infected with the coronavirus in Belgrade, and therefore, there is no need to ban gatherings in Belgrade," Radojicic said.



He noted that outbreaks have their own dynamic and that, given the environment and patients across Europe, we can expect the cases of the infected to appear in Belgrade as well.



"All the efforts have been made to have Belgrade ready to take care of its first patients. People at increased risk, severe and chronic patients, should not be exposed to circumstances where they can get viral infections," he noted.



According to him, the expert-operative body is comprised of experts in the field of health, including experts from the Institute of Public Health, City Institute for Public Health, Infectious Clinics, Military Medical Academy (VMA), Ambulances, Secretariat of Health...



"We have all decided that we are going to act in close cooperation with the Working Group of the Ministry of Health. We will implement all the decisions of the working group. If necessary, we will have meetings on a daily basis, even more often if needs be," the mayor concluded.