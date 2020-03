Society All school field trips abroad to be postponed The Ministry of Education has recommended that all schools postpone student trips abroad because of a coronavirus that has spread worldwide Source: Tanjug Friday, March 6, 2020 | 12:42 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ JAVIER LIZON/Ilustracija

More than a week ago, a recommendation was issued to stop all excursions to Italy, and now this applies to all countries, Tanjug told the Ministry of Education.



The first case of a new coronavirus was confirmed in Serbia by a 43-year-old man from Subotica who was staying in Budapest.