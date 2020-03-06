All school field trips abroad to be postponed
The Ministry of Education has recommended that all schools postpone student excursions abroad because of a coronavirus that has spread worldwide.Source: Tanjug
More than a week ago, a recommendation was issued to stop all school trips to Italy, and now this applies to all countries, Tanjug told the Ministry of Education.
The first case of a new coronavirus was confirmed in Serbia, as it was detected with a 43 year old man from Subotica who was staying in Budapest.