Society It's been confirmed: Patient from Kraljevo hasn't contracted coronavirus The patient admitted to the Infectious ward of the General Hospital in Kraljevo today is not infected with a coronavirus, the Ministry of Health reported Source: Tanjug Monday, March 2, 2020 | 10:00

Medical analyses performed at the Torlak Institute showed that the man tested negative for this virus.



He was admitted to the hospital earlier today due to the symptoms similar to coronavirus, after returning from Italy.