Society Restart: O2.TV becomes B92 As of 4 p.m. today, Television O2 regains its B92 label Source: B92 Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 18:40

The new, modern graphic design and television logo will accompany a refreshed programming concept - contemporary - diverse, for everyone's taste and for every age.



On this occasion, the creative team of the television has designed an interesting campaign that has attracted a lot of public attention over the past few days.



Rich sports, serials and film content will form the backbone of B92 television, where we will watch the most attractive matches of domestic and world sports as well as the latest, biggest Hollywood movie titles.



Today, viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy watching two great matches: football derby Red Star - Partizan at 6 p.m., followed by a basketball derby Red Star - Cedevita Olympia, which is on the program at 9 p.m.



Fans of a good movie program will find a fantastic cinema repertoire. Hits like "The Hobbit," "La La Land," "Hunger Games," "John Wick," "Spectrum" are just part of the ambitious plan when it comes to this programming segment. The famous classics like "Star Wars", the James Bond movie series will also be aired, while episodes of the beloved "Sponge Bob" and the popular "Penguins" await the youngest audience.



Next weekend, on March 7th and 8th, the airing of the popular series "Storks will be back" will commence, scheduled for every weekend from 7 p.m.



B92 news program will be made up of the standard short news, "Overview", news at 16.00 and 23.15, as well as TV shows "Focus", "Review" and "Standpoint".



We are certain that the audience will be pleased with the return of the authentic name with a new image, and that they will enjoy a genuine programing refreshment with a content that will keep pace with the world TV stations.