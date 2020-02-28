Society No cases of coronavirus infection in Serbia Serbian Health Ministry reported on its website covid19.rs this morning that there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Serbia Source: Tanjug Friday, February 28, 2020 | 09:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

It is further reported that on February 28, by 8.00 a.m., there were no persons suspected to be potential carriers of the new coronavirus.



By February 27, 25 people were tested at the National Reference Laboratory of the Torlak Institute in Serbia under suspicion that they might have been infected with coronavirus.



All tests came back negative to the novel coronavirus.



The Ministry of Health's website as well as the covid19.rs site are publishing reports every day at 8 am and 6 pm on the latest information regarding coronavirus in Serbia.



The Ministry of Health is asking all travelers coming from areas of ​​intense transmission of the virus to call 064 8945 235 if they have symptoms of respiratory illness with fever.



As they point out, following recommendations and instructions can prevent the spread of the coronavirus.