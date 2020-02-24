Society An emergency meeting was held and special measures introduced at all border crossings Ministry of Health's Task Force on the control of the new coronavirus (Covid19) ordered enhanced surveillance and special control of travelers coming from Italy Source: Tanjug Monday, February 24, 2020 | 15:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Bradatata

At all border crossings, surveillance was ordered with the aim of taking adequate measures regarding the new situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.



A statement issued on the Ministry of Health's website states that the urgent meeting of the Working Group harmonized the criteria in the Algorithm for the treatment of passengers who were staying in infected or epidemiologically risky areas, which implies increased surveillance of passengers at border crossings.



In addition to travelers staying in China in areas affected by the new coronavirus outbreak, travelers from Italy have been covered by enhanced surveillance and special controls at all border crossings.



Also, the health warning that is distributed to passengers concerning infected or epidemiologically risky areas has been changed.



Meetings have also been held with representatives of the Serbian Armed Forces and other relevant national authorities, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus on the territory of Serbia.