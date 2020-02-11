Society The flu epidemic declared in Vojvodina, suspension of schools and kindergartens? After a flu epidemic has been declared in Vojvodina, Provincial Secretariat of Health proposed temporary suspension of kindergartens and schools. Source: Beta Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 12:49 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Artur Verkhovetskiy

It is stated that in Vojvodina a high threshold of influenza virus intensity, as well as an increasing trend of incidence of influenza-like diseases have been registered, and for the first time during this year the intensity of influenza virus above the epidemic threshold was registered in the territory of five districts in Vojvodina.



This indicates widespread virus activity in the province.



The management of all health care institutions for inpatient treatment in the territory of Vojvodina is recommended to continue to apply the measure of prohibition or restriction of visits to patients.



It added that the measures would be in place until the incidence of viruses and influenza-like diseases were below the epidemic threshold.