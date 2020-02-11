Society Belgrade warehouse burnt down VIDEO A fire broke out in a warehouse plastic storage in Vladimir Mitrovic Street in Belgrade Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 10:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Kesu01

The fire broke out at about eight o'clock, and thick black smoke covered the settlement of Medakovic slope.



Workers were evacuated, and police and several fire crews extinguished fire at the scene.



The fire is so large that storage space could not be seen at one point in the smoke.