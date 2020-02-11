Belgrade warehouse burnt down VIDEO
A fire broke out in a warehouse plastic storage in Vladimir Mitrovic Street in BelgradeSource: Tanjug
The fire broke out at about eight o'clock, and thick black smoke covered the settlement of Medakovic slope.
Workers were evacuated, and police and several fire crews extinguished fire at the scene.
The fire is so large that storage space could not be seen at one point in the smoke.
Veliki požar u naselju Vojvode Vlahovića, deo iza novog igrališta na padini prema llibijskoj školi. Taj prostor je gusto naseljen, ulice neadekvatne, hidrantske mreža ne postoji @beograd_rs @prijavi_problem @GOZvezdara pic.twitter.com/i98KA02uSq— Moje Naselje (@MojeNaselje) February 11, 2020