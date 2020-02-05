Society Journalist Dragoljub Zarkovic passed away Prominent journalist and editor-in-chief of the weekly "Vreme" Dragoljub Zarkovic has died after a short and serious illness, editorial board of the weekly said Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:09 Tweet Share Printscreen/b92

Dragoljub Zarkovic (1951) is the founder of "Vreme" weekly and its editor-in-chief since 1991.



Prior to that, he was a journalist and editor at the "Politika" newspaper (1974-1987) and "Borba" (1987-1990).



He was a radio commentator on the RFE - Radio Free Europe (1993-1998), collaborated with WDR (Westdeutscher Rundfunk-German People's Radio) and occasionally wrote for a number of newspapers in Europe, including the Italian "la Republicca", and the Austrian "Standard".



He underwent advanced training in the United States, being hosted by the American Society of News Editors (ASNE).



He was the author of several television shows and projects.



Later in his career, he was a regular columnist for the daily "Politika" and a lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, where he was also a member of the Faculty's Council.



He was the first Chairman of the Association of Professional Journalists of Serbia, from which the Independent Journalists' Association of Serbia (IJAS/NUNS) was later formed, and an honorary member of several international media associations.



In 2016, he published a book entitled "A Progressive Book" with the subtitle "Years of the Rise of Aleksandar Vucic".



However, the editorial staff of "Vreme" stated that mere biographical data are not sufficient to evoke Zarkovic's editorial and journalistic lucidity, talent and incredible communication skills and charisma, and added that the editorial board "lost its roots and much of its identity" by Zare's departure.



"He will be remembered for numerous things, and most of all for his willingness to carry the brunt of pressure on his own back and even sacrifice himself in order to spare the newsroom and preserve its integrity and credibility", the statement said.



The time and place of commemoration and funeral will be announced subsequently.