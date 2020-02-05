Society Igor Juric: "I want to warn parents from Uzice and Pozega ..." VIDEO Juric claims that it is highly probable that a convicted rapist who has been released from prison after 14 years will commit the same crime again Source: B92, Tanjug, prva Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 10:30 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"M. C. who raped a minor in 2006 is at large again. What we received as confidential information is that he is a very aggressive person, with a low threshold of tolerance and with highly deviant sexual behavior. So, I want to warn parents from Uzice and Pozega, because he is moving in that territory, not to leave the children alone in the late evening", Juric said, reports Rina.



According to the founder of the "Tijana Juric" foundation, Serbia faces a serious problem of pedophilia, but expects prompt and adequate police response in addressing such cases.