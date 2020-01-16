Vucic: "Good luck, Johnny!" PHOTO

View this post on Instagram

"Neka je sa srećom, Džoni!" - Svetsku premijeru na ovogodišnjem Berlinskom filmskom festivalu imaće film Minamata, američkog reditelja Endruja Levitasa, objavljeno je u utorak, u Berlinu. Ovaj film, u kome glavnu ulogu igra čuveni američki glumac #JohnnyDepp sniman je prošle godine u Srbiji. Predsednik Vučić je u martu 2018.god posetio filmsku ekipu i tom prilikom sa Džonijem Depom razgovarao o promociji Srbije kroz filmske projekte. "Good luck, Johnny!" - The film 'Minamata', directed by Andrew Levitas, will have its world premiere at this year's Berlin Film Festival - the news was released on Tuesday in Berlin. This film, starring the famous American actor #JohnnyDepp, was filmed last year in Serbia. In March 2018, President Vučić visited the film crew when he talked with Johnny Depp about the promotion of Serbia through film projects.