Vucic: "Good luck, Johnny!" PHOTO
The film "Minamata", directed by Andrew Levitas, would have its world premiere at this year's Berlin Film Festival, it was announced on Tuesday in BerlinSource: B92
This film, starring the famous American actor Johnny Depp, was filmed last year in Serbia.
In March 2018, President Vucic visited the film crew and on that occasion, he spoke with Johnny Depp about the promotion of Serbia through film projects.
Following news of the film's premiere at the Berlin Festival, Serbian President wished the American actor good luck on his Instagram profile: "Good luck, Johnny."
"Neka je sa srećom, Džoni!" - Svetsku premijeru na ovogodišnjem Berlinskom filmskom festivalu imaće film Minamata, američkog reditelja Endruja Levitasa, objavljeno je u utorak, u Berlinu. Ovaj film, u kome glavnu ulogu igra čuveni američki glumac #JohnnyDepp sniman je prošle godine u Srbiji. Predsednik Vučić je u martu 2018.god posetio filmsku ekipu i tom prilikom sa Džonijem Depom razgovarao o promociji Srbije kroz filmske projekte. "Good luck, Johnny!" - The film 'Minamata', directed by Andrew Levitas, will have its world premiere at this year's Berlin Film Festival - the news was released on Tuesday in Berlin. This film, starring the famous American actor #JohnnyDepp, was filmed last year in Serbia. In March 2018, President Vučić visited the film crew when he talked with Johnny Depp about the promotion of Serbia through film projects.