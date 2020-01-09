Society Serbian Telegraph daily apologized to Monika, her family and the public After publishing parts of Ninoslav Jovanovic's testimony about the girl's abuse, editorial board of the Serbian Telegraph apologized to Monika and her family Source: Danas Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 14:27 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposiphotos/Casimiro_PT

The press release contains the statement of the editorial board that there was no intention to inflict more harm to the victim, but that they wanted to make sure that the suspect should not get away without punishment and later repeat the crime, "Danas" reports.



"Regardless of the fact that the world media report in a similar fashion when it comes to the same or similar crimes, it should not be an excuse or justification for what we did," the statement said.



The editorial board emphasizes that it will continue reporting on this case with the intention of demanding sentencing the suspect to life imprisonment.



Fierce reactions from public figures, state official and journalistic associations followed the publication of the details of Jovanovic's confession.