Merry Christmas, Christ is born

Orthodox believers who respect the Julian calendar are this Tuesday celebrating Christmas - the birth of Jesus Christ, the most joyous Christian holiday. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 14:34

Christmas, along with Easter, is one of the two greatest Christian holidays. It is the day when the Christian world celebrates the birth of Christ and when, according to the belief, the spirit of Jesus is omnipresent among people, bringing them peace and forgiveness.



In addition to the Serbian Orthodox Church, Christmas is also celebrated on January 7 in Russia, Georgia and Macedonia, as well as by the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Copts.



The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church also wished a happy holiday with the traditional greeting, "Peace from God - Christ is born."

Patriarch Irinej said that Orthodox faith has to be preserved at any cost

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej said in his Christmas message that the main message on this holiday should be that the Orthodox faith has to be preserved at any cost.



“To all our spiritual children, our suffering Serb people at home and abroad, we, their spiritual shepherds wish for our good thoughts and feelings to be plentiful and permanent in us and for our entire lives to be in God and with all the saints,” the Patriarch said in the message to the faithful.



“We must not forget our Old Serbia, that is to say, our Kosovo and Metohija. We should treat that holy ground as something that is inseparable from our national being”, he said, adding that “the blood of the Serb martyrs testifies to that”. The Patriarch said that “the martyrs of Kosovo, Jasenovac and all other martyrs should be mentioned on this Christmas day”.



Irinej said that “we all need calm and the awareness that we are associates of God”. He said that no one should take part in a world of evil, passion and sin. “As Christians we have pledged ourselves to Heavenly order, not an order without God’s heavens and despite the heavens,” he said.



The head of the church Patriarch Irinej served mass at the Saint Sava temple in Belgrade. In the presence of a large number of believers, Serbian Patriarch Irinej on Monday evening lit up the yule log, a part of Serbian Christmas traditions - on the plateau in front of the Temple of Saint Sava in Belgrade.



The patriarch congratulated the holiday to the Serb people and wished to both those in the homeland, and those in the diaspora that God gives them peace, unity, and love.



Congratulating Christmas to the long suffering Serbian people today on their fatherland and in diaspora, he also said that the main thing was to worry about how we would live, so that we would have all our holy ancestors on our side at the "righteous judgment of Christ."



"If the whole world lies in the evil of passion and sins, and it really lies, then no man should take part in it, that is, in the works of darkness," the Patriarch stated, pointing out that we are free as much as we are free from sin and only as such we are free, he says, for worship. He also emphasized that it is our sacred duty to bear the cross of historical events and temptations in all local churches, but also that it is the sacred duty and obligation of all local Orthodox churches to respect and appreciate one another.