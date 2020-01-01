Society Happy New Year 2020! New Year has arrived. B92 wishes everyone a happy, successful and more prosperous 2020. In the year ahead of us, the world will once again face many challenges Source: B92 Wednesday, January 1, 2020 | 13:30 Tweet Share

This year brings many new challenges for Serbia and its citizens, and it also imposes on the society and the state the obligation to overcome all those which we have long been facing.



There are still challenges of an economic, political and social nature, as well as the biggest one: the challenge of resolving the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.



The Kosovo issue is currently in a "deadlock" and it is not in sight that the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue will resume soon.



This year, Serbia will go to parliamentary elections, although the date was not set yet, as well as which parties will participate and which will boycott the election.



We are also facing the process of European integration, construction of roads and railways, adoption of media strategy and industrial development strategy of Serbia.



The year we leave behind was marked primarily by events of an economic nature: the increase of salaries in the public sector, construction and opening of highways, the creation of factories and new jobs.



In terms of sports success, Novak Djokovic won two grand slam titles, in Melbourne and Wimbledon, and the Serbian women's volleyball team won gold at the European Championships in Turkey, while the men also won a gold medal at the European Championship.



In 2019, many legends from the domestic scene had left us, yet we will remember them forever. Among those who left us forever are Mihailo Misa Janketic, Igor Pervic, Gordan Mihic, Branislav Petrusevic Petruci, Zoran Rankic, Dalibor Andonov Gru, Marko Nikolic, Saban Saulic, Grozdana Olujic.



Speaking of world events, almost all of the 2018 crises spilled over into 2019, which could be expected in the year ahead.



All eyes are still on the Middle East, so developments from this part of the world still fill news columns worldwide, the migrant crisis is still plaguing Europe, and Brexit is not over.



Tensions between the major powers of the world are periodically flared up, while fears of terrorist attacks have been hovering in the air for years, and precautionary measures are on the rise throughout the world.



The past year was also marked by environmental movements that introduced a new, now world-famous, name - Greta Thunberg.



B92 will continue to keep you informed of all the events that are significant for Serbia, the region and the world, and we believe that you will visit our page and trust us even more in 2020.